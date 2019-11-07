Who Are We?

Thanks for stopping by to find out more about us “Goats”! We’re Nick & Dariece, a 30-something couple from Canada who have been travelling for 8 years. We’re also the adventure-loving, culture-seeking professional videographers, photographers and writers who founded this travel blog.

Prior to travelling and starting this website, we were just your average couple, living “normal” lives back in Canada – complete with proper full-time jobs, a fully furnished condominium, a vehicle and all of the other things that we should want at that stage in our lives.

But, we wanted more…

We Started Travelling

We weren’t satisfied with the routine of waking up, going to work, coming home, eating dinner, watching TV, going to bed…and repeating. We felt bored with our lives in Canada and were tired of not having enough time to spend with one another. We were tired of being tired.

So, we booked a typical 1 week, all-inclusive vacation in Mexico together. A vacation that gave us the travel bug.

About a month later, Nick came home from a brutal day of work and said: “If you could travel anywhere for a year, where would it be?” Dariece’s immediate reply was: “Southeast Asia”!

Fast forward 8 months and we had sold our home, our car, most of our possessions and booked a flight from Vancouver to Bangkok. Our travel dreams were about to come true.

Read about how we were able to save $40,000 for a year of travel

We backpacked through SE Asia and the Subcontinent for 13 months. A trip that truly changed our lives forever. We met new friends, learned about new cultures, tasted new foods and experienced things that we never thought possible. From that point on we looked at our lives in a totally new light.

We Need To Be Travelling

After that 13 month trip, our bank accounts were dwindling and we needed to return back to Canada to make some more cash. We were very fortunate to get our exact same jobs back after being away for so long!

But upon returning home, we felt like strangers in our home country, and struggled to fit in. Events and conversations that we used to enjoy and that we used to think were important, now seemed irrelevant to our perspective on life. The trip had changed us and we knew that we needed to save as much money as we could to set off on another longterm adventure.

The 16 Month Journey

After being back in Canada for just 13 months, we had saved enough money to set off on an even longer trip than the first one. This time we visited Europe, Africa, The Middle East, Southern Asia and Northern Asia.

It was somewhere around our 15th month on the road, in the Philippines, when Dariece had a total meltdown. She was thinking about the prospect of returning home in just over a month when the funds would run out.

We needed to figure out a way to earn money on the road – going back to regular jobs in Canada simply wasn’t an option.

Travel Blogging

During the meltdown and trying to think of ways to continue our travels, Dariece read an article online about a guy who made $2,500 from travel blogging each month. So, we figured we should learn how to start a travel blog, choose a travel blog name, and hopefully make money from it to keep travelling 😀

Fast forward to today and this travel blog (and the jobs that stem from it) earns us six figures each year. Starting a travel blog was definitely the best thing we ever did, which is why we aim to inspire and help others (you!) to start one too.

In fact, if you start a blog using the link in this post, we will send you our pro blogging eBook for free.

Teaching English

While travelling, we met many people who had taught English abroad as a way to make money and stay on the road. After we volunteered teaching in a village in Myanmar for a week, we started to think that we would be great English teachers.

While we were travelling around China, Nick sent off our resumes to some schools he found online, and from adverts we saw in hostels. The response we received was overwhelming! We couldn’t believe that so many schools wanted us, especially because we had no formal training or experience.

Within 2 weeks, we had secured ourselves a job at Shane English School in Yangzhou, China.

We taught at that school for a year and had one of the best years of our lives! We made numerous foreign and local friends, learned about Chinese culture, tried some seriously strange foods, and best of all, we loved our little students.

During that year, because we only worked 20 hours a week teaching, we had plenty of time to get GoatsOnTheRoad up and running. The year was spent teaching English for part of the day, and working on our website for the other part of the day.

After one year of teaching, we had saved enough money to travel for around 5 months.

Central Asia & The Silk Road

When we were living in China, we looked at a map and figured that the next logical trip would be to head north through Mongolia and Russia, before veering into Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

We ticked off an item on our travel wish list – the Trans Mongolian / Trans Siberian Railway! This whole trip was quite the adventure, filled with camping, trekking and fishing. This is one of the least touristy regions of the world and we loved every minute of it.

House Sitting / Pet Sitting

When we were in Uzbekistan, we decided to create a profile for ourselves on the website Trustedhousesitters.com. We were trying to find ways to supplement the income earned from our website (which at the time, wasn’t all that much), and house sitting seemed like a great way to do just that!

Within a month of putting up our profile, we had received a message from a homeowner in the Caribbean. She wanted us to come and take care of her divine dog named Spare. The job was for 7 months, with 1 month off in the middle.

It was perfect, and we said “Yes” right away.

6 Months House Sitting & 6 Months Travelling

During those years, we spent half of the year house sitting, and spent the other half travelling.

We visited Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba, Costa Rica, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Barbados, Puerto Rico, New York, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Prague, Berlin and Istanbul.

2017 – Freedom!

We decided that 2017 would be our year. Although we love pet-sitting, we wanted the year to be as spontaneous as possible. We were ready to travel when we wanted to, for as long as we wanted to – without any future commitments. Plus, we wanted to be free to go on any press trips should they arise.

We’re really glad we made that decision as we ended up forming some great partnerships with tourism boards in Greece, Argentina, Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan. Had we been “tied down” with pet-sitting jobs, we wouldn’t have been able to partake in those incredible marketing campaigns.

2017 brought us to South America for the first time and we loved backpacking around Colombia, road-tripping through Argentina, chilling out in Uruguay and trekking in Chile.

We flew business class for the first time to attend blogging conference in Istanbul – what an experience that was! The conference was followed up by a road trip through the UK with family, our 10 year anniversary celebrated in Greece, plotting new trekking routes in Kyrgyzstan, scuba diving & living in Indonesia, and travelling around Japan for Nick’s 33rd birthday.

Finally, we rounded off the roller coaster year in Manzanillo, Mexico with almost every member of our immediate families coming down for a visit.

It’s All About Lifestyle Design

Since starting out in 2008, we’ve travelled to more than 60 wonderful countries around the world. Our passion for culture and adventure has driven us to find numerous ways to make money on the road so that we can continue this life of full-time exploration.

We’ve chosen this freedom-filled, unconventional way of life and we feel that we are completely stress-free, happy and alive. We don’t worry about nine-to-fives, bosses, planning for retirement, mortgages and most importantly… we have no debt.

We love this new lifestyle so much that we started this blog so that we can share it with others. That is why we put ALL of our best money-making tips, travel hacks and inspiration on this blog to show you that this kind of life is possible.

We don’t regret our decision to sell-up at home and live this nomadic lifestyle. Travel made us realize the futility of material possessions now that we’re living out of our backpacks. We’re happier than ever! Everything we own fits into a total of 110L of space.

We’ve gained a new outlook on the world and on life itself. Experiences are what bring happiness, not material things.

What’s Next?

We will continue with our digital nomad lifestyle for as long as it brings us joy. Right now, at this moment in our lives, we’re 100% content. We’re happy to be able to work on our laptops from anywhere in the world, provided there’s a decent wifi connection.

We Hope You’re Inspired!

We are the architects of our own reality and we are here to inspire you to create a happier life for yourself. Happiness comes in many forms, but for us, we find joy through travelling and eye-opening experiences.

On this website we share our financial tips, earning methods and travel stories with you, in the hopes that we can inspire you to live a freer life.

We want to show you how to turn your travels into a lifestyle! If you have any questions at all, please feel free to contact us. We answer every single email. Also, make sure to follow our journey on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Keep your life on your back and get more back from your life – Goats On The Road

FAQ’S:

Q: Why are you called “Goats On The Road”?

A: Because no matter where we travel in the world, there seems to be goats roaming the roads! Since the two of us are also on the road, we have since decided to call each other “Goat”…therefore, we are Goats On The Road.

Q: How can you afford to travel for so long?!

A: For our first year-long trip in 2008, we sold our house and saved a lot of money from working at our jobs. For our second trip we put ourselves on a strict budget and saved up money from working for a year in Canada. We were able to travel for 16 months on those savings. After that, we decided to teach english in China for a year. We saved $21,000 in a year living in China and that supported our journey through Mongolia, Russia, Central Asia and Iran.

In 2014, a combination of free accommodation from house-sitting and the earnings made from Goats On The Road allowed us to travel and live abroad.

Since 2015, this website has been our sole source of income. Financially speaking, we haven’t needed to housesit since then, but we enjoy it 🙂

Q: How do you pronounce Dariece?

A: Der – iece. Like “piece” or “niece”.

Q: Do you ever get bored with travelling the world?

A: Absolutely not! There are times when we feel a bit exhausted or overwhelmed from trying to juggle travelling and blogging and need some down time…but no, we’re always excited to see and do new things each and every day. That’s the best part about travelling, there’s always something new around each corner.

Q: How do you get around?

A: We’ve probably taken every mode of transportation possible! Our favourite way to get around is by train or by having our own wheels – this is the best way to see the country and to meet people along the way. We often fly and take the bus as well.

Q: What is your favourite country so far?

A: We don’t have a clear answer for that one. Each country is beautiful in its own way and has something to offer. However, the ones that stand out in our minds the most are: Thailand, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Mozambique, Turkey, China, Mongolia, Mexico, Italy, Cuba, and Iran.

Q: What are the weirdest things you’ve eaten on your travels?

A: Scorpion, maggot, toad, horse meat, duck’s blood, cow stomach and ox tongue.

Q: Where do you sleep?

A: We typically go for a hotel/guesthouse/hostel/hut or some sort of accommodation that is unique, and if possible, eco-friendly and locally owned.

We’ve also slept on plenty of planes, trains, cars and buses.

We’ve had to embrace the dorm room a few times when there were no other options, but when we’re in hostels, we always go for private rooms.

Q: Have you ever been worried about your safety?

A: A few times. In Kenya we were held at knife point by a crazy, homeless man. Also in Kenya we were in an archipelago where Somali Pirates were kidnapping westerners. Two other times Nick almost drowned – he fell down a waterfall in Laos and he was sucked out to sea by a rip-tide in Sri Lanka. We were also (possibly) stalked by a tiger while hiking though Periyar Tiger Reserve in India.

Q: Have you ever had anything stolen or been robbed?

A: Unfortunately, yes. We had $1,500 stolen from us during our adventures on the Pamir Highway in Tajikistan. We’ve also had a pair of sandals, an iPod Touch and a dive mask stolen. Luckily, none of those things were forcefully taken from us.

Q: How long will you keep travelling?

A: We plan to continue to travel and live abroad for as long as we enjoy it. We know that we’ll never return to a normal lifestyle back home, that’s for sure.

Q: Are you going to get married and have kids?

A: You can read all about that in our post – Are we going to have a baby?

Things We’ve Done:

Apart from quitting our jobs, selling our home and leaving Canada to pursue our dream of travelling, we have…

Snorkelled with Whale Sharks (Mozambique)

Gone on an African Safari (Masai Mara, Kenya)

Spent 3.5 weeks doing yoga and meditation at an Ashram (India)

Dove with Humpback Whales (Mozambique)

Trekked to 5,416 meters through the Himalaya Mountains on the Annapurna Circuit (Nepal)

Went on a 4 day camel safari (Thar Desert, India)

Sailed through the stunning Quirimbas Archipelago camping on deserted islands along the way (Mozambique)

Floated in the Dead Sea (Jordan)

Seen 5 Wonders Of The World: Great Pyramids Of Giza, Egypt; Petra, Jordan; The Taj Mahal, India; Chitchen Itza, Mexico and The Great Wall Of China, Beijing, China

Taught English in a rural village for a week (Naloy, Myanmar)

Dove the Blue Hole in the Red Sea (Dahab, Egypt)

Sailed up the great Nile River for 4 days (Aswan to Luxor, Egypt)

Stared in awe at the pile of rocks known as Stonehenge (England)

Seen the amazing temples at Angkor Wat (Cambodia)

Survived a deadly stomach virus (Monkey Bay, Malawi)

Discovered the most beautiful island in the world (Koh Rong, Cambodia)

Seen the prehistoric Komodo Dragons (Rinca Island, Indonesia)

Lived out our Robinson Crusoe fantasies on deserted islands (Mozambique & The Philippines)

Spent 3 days on a rice barge houseboat sailing the Kerala Backwaters (Allepy, India)

Trekked deep into the jungle to spot wild Orangutans (Bukit Lawang, Indonesia)

Went sand-boarding down massive dunes in the Great Sand Sea (Egypt)

Witnessed the migration of the Southern Right Whales and Humpback Whales from 50 feet away (Hermanus, South Africa)

Seen the Parthenon (Athens, Greece)

Survived a Crazy Stomach Infection

Hiked a volcano for sunrise (Kintamani, Indonesia)

Wandered through the ancient ruins of Baalbek (Lebanon)

Went surfing (Lombok, Indonesia)

Attended an Indian Wedding (Rishikesh, India)

Rented a car and went on a 5 week road trip (South Africa)

Got tattoos in a foreign country (Koh Tao, Thailand)

Spotted rare Irrawady River Dolphins from a dug-out log canoe (Don Det, Laos)

Got a naked scrub-down from a complete stranger (Istanbul, Turkey)

Travelled for two weeks on the Pamir Highway through Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Took a helicopter ride over the Pamir Mountains bordering Afghanistan

Trekked on foot independently for 8 days in Mongolia

Rode the Trans-Mongolian/Trans-Siberian Train

Went on a two day horse-trek in Kyrgyzstan

Road tripped through Albania and Macedonia

Island hopped in the Grenadines by cargo boat and ferry

Travelled independently around Cuba for a month

…And so much more!

Happy Travels. We hope to see you on the road 🙂

Nick & Dariece (The Goats)